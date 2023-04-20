Lexus India Launched the new 5th veneration Lexus RX for the Indian Market

During the Auto Expo 2023, the 5th gen Lexus RX was first time unveiled in Delhi. The start pice of the vehicle is about Rs. 95.80 Lakhs(Ex-showroom). The company has introduced the four -wheeler in two powertrains RX350h Luxury Hybrid and RX500h F-Sport+. The company has began the bookings for the same in the month of January 2023.



When it initially teased at the Auto Expo 2023, as per the official details shared by the company, the customers would have the Hybrid Version in 8 different colors. While the Sport+ Variant would be features in six colors which includes new color variant-Sonie Copper. Both the model presently come with numerous advanced features and the latest Lexus safety System +3.0 as standard for driver assistance, which might force the customers to go for it.

What's new in both the models ?

Both the models of Lexus RX come with major changes from the exterior. From a new Fascia to updated LED headlamps, it seems like the brand has put an extra effort in order to make it look more appealing as well as stylish than previous.

Moving towards the side, one of the major changes which can be seen is the new 21-inch alloy wheels and increased wheelbase, which might allow the customers to have a smooth experience while driving the car on rough roads.

Apart from this, the 500h F sport features a glossy, black finish on the wheels, however, the company has retained the floating roof design as well as couple-like roof style in the car. Talking about the powertrain, both the models tend to feature hybrid technology. The RX350h Luxury comes with 2.5 litre engine, which generates max power of 266bhp and 242Nm of peak torque. While the 500h F Sport Flaunts 2.4 litre petrol engine, equipped with an electric motor, which churns out a maximum power having 366bhp and 460Nm torque.