List of Three Best Selling SUVs in the First half of 2022

During the last few years, there has been significant growth when it comes to sales of compact SUV segment. Interestingly, the compact SUV segment is definitely a major contributor for the overall car sales in the nation.



Tata Nexon

The Tata Nexon has emerged as a bestselling compact SUV in the first half(H1) of 2022. The vehicle registered cumulative Sales of 82.770 units in the last 6 months as compared to 46,247 units in H1 of 2021, thereby recording a growth of nearing to 79%. Moreover, the sales, for the electric version has also picked up the pace in the nation.

Tata Punch

The TATA Punch sub-compact SUV has emerged as the 2nd highest-selling model in its segment as it is registered cumulative sales of nearing to 60,932 units with regards to first half of 2022. The vehicle quickly made it to the bestseller list since its launch in the month of Oct, 2021.

Hyundai Venue

The Hyundai Venue has been able to secure the 3rd rank by registering cumulative sales of about 57,822 units in the H1 of 2022. During the same period in 2021, Hyundai has registered cumulative sales of 54,675, thereby registering a growth of nearing to 6% this year. Back in June, Hyundai has introduced updated Venue compact SUV in the nation with new features and cosmetic upgrades. This new model is expected further boost the sales for this model in the 2nd half of this year.