Mahindra Enters the EV Game, Makes Announcement of Launching 5 SUV's

Mahindra is now following the footsteps of Tata Motors and stepped into the EV game with their first e-SUV in the form of XUV400.

Mahindra SUVs are very popular, one of the popular vehicles is Scorpio, now the company is stepping up their electric vehicle game and have already announced that they have 5 EV's line up for the launch in the next few years.

The first to arrive is the XUV400, which is based on the XUV300. However, the former has been tweaked in just about every department, hence to present a refined electric vehicle which delivers a fun driving experience.

Design

The XUV400 sports the same sharp lines, which have come to love about the XUV300. The front grille has been closed off, as is the case with all EVs in the market. The XUV400 is also the 1st Mahindra EV to sport the new copper-colored logo, which is specific to the EV range.

The Copper color does carry over to the design elements like the roof, fog lamp garnish and details along the front. The XUV does look rather striking and has got nice premium air to it.

Interior

The cabin of the XUV400 has been finished in a premium black theme. The centre console receives a few piano black inserts and there is a hint of copper tossed in on varied controls to bring out a connect to the exterior design. The seat has got a nice premium feel, it also has got double stitching which is boast. The gear lever has got a neat display which lights up when begin the XUV400 and also receive get a host of storage spaces on board including a massive glove box and center armrest box.

Space allocation is fantastic and comfortable seat 5 adults on board have close to 320 litres of luggage space. Mahindra has worked hard in order to ensure the XUV400 stands among the leader in this segment when it comes to headroom, kneeroom and also shoulder room.

Features

When it comes to features, it includes a neat driver information display screen, which enables you to browse through varied driver aids. The compact e-SUV also receives a nice touchscreen infotainment system which offers access to plethora of information about the car and it caters to your connectivity needs -Android Auto as well as Apple CarPlay.

Powertrain

Powering this car is an all-electric drivetrain, which draws its power from a 39.6kWh battery pack. The single electric motor powers the front wheel and it delivers about 150PS of peak power and 310Nm of torque. There are three drive modes, which change the acceleration input and steering feel and you receive a cool single pedal driving mode. It boast a tested 456km range per charge.

This car would be available in the market by January 2023.