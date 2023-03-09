Mahindra launched XUV300 updated powertrain: Start Price @Rs.8.41 lakh

Mahindra has recently has launched the XUV300 sub-4mSUV with an updated powertrain. The company has also updated the price of this updated model, the start price is Rs 8.41 lakh to Rs 14.14 lakh (ex-showroom, India).

With the help of updated powertrain, the Mahindra XUV300 is now compliant with upcoming BS6 come into effect from next month. Furthermore, this updated Mahindra XUV300 comes with two engine options.

The petrol unit is a 1.2 litre, 3 cylinder, direct injection, turbocharged engine that is capable of producing about 109bhp of power and 200Nm of torque. On the other hand, the 1.5 litre diesel engine puts out about 115bp of power and 300Nm of torque.

Customers can choose between 6 speed manual transmission and a 6 speed AMT unit with both engine options. Moreover, the updated Mahindra XUV300 will be available in 14 variants.

That being said, the top-spec model comes with features such as dual-zone climate control, a large 7 inch touchscreen infotainment unit with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, steering modes, projector headlamps, LED DRLS and much more.

Safety

Mahindra XUV300 SUV continues to be definitely one of the safest sub 4m SUVs, which you can buy in India, having 5 star safety rating for the adult occupant protection from Global-NCAP and sports safety tech such as 6 airbags, corner braking control(CBC), ABS with EBD, Traction Control(TC) and more.

Presently, Mahindra XUV300 competes against the likes of other sub-4m SUVs such as Hyundai Venue, Kia Sonet, Tata Nexon, Renault Kiger, Nissan Magnite, Maruti Suzuki Brezza and Honda WR-V.