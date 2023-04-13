Mahindra Thar Price hiked upto Rs.1.05 lakh, SUV is available in 3 engine options

With the implementation of new RDE(Real Driving Emissions) and BS6 Phase 2 emission regulations in India. Mahindra has hiked the prices of all variants of the Mahindra Thar SUV.



With regards to price hike, the prices for the Mahindra Thar SUV has been hiked up to Rs. 1.05 lakh. However, this price hike amount is only applicable to the Mahindra Thar LX Diesel Hard Top MT RWD Variant.

The next highest price hike of about Rs. 55,000 was witnessed by the Mahindra Thar AX(O) Die Hard Top MT RWD Variant. That being stated, other variants of the Mahindra Thar SUV witnessed a uniform price hike of about Rs. 28,200.

With the price hike, the Mahindra Thar range begins from Rs. 10.54 lakh(ex-showroom, India) for the AX(O) Diesel MT RWD variant and goes all the way up to Rs. 16.77 lakh(Ex-showroom, India) for the LX Diesel AT 4WD Variant with MLD.

While speaking about the Mahindra Thar, the company has recently introduced the RWD version of the SUV in the Indian market and the model quickly turned out to be another success story for the Indian SUV manufacturer.

In fact, the waiting period for the Mahindra Thar RWD (Diesel) reportedly goes as high as 18 months. The demand for Mahindra Thar RWD with the petrol is much less and customers can get one in under 5 weeks.

In terms of powertrain, the Mahindra Thar SUV comes having three engine options. The diesel engine in the RWD model is smaller 1.5 litre, 4-cylinder turbocharged unit with 115bhp of power and 300Nm of torque. Additionally, this powertrain comes exclusively with a 6-speed manual transmission.

In comparison, the 2.2 litre, turbocharged diesel engine in the 4WD variant pushes out 130bhp of power and 300Nm of torque. Additionally, this engine can be specified with a either a 6-speed manual transmission or a 6 speed automatic transmission.

Finally, the 2.0 litre, turbocharged petrol is common for both RWD and 4WD models and this engine procures 150bhp of power and 320Nm of torque. Gearbox options include a 6-speed manual transmission or a 6 speed automatic transmission.

The latest price hike has affected the Thar RWD Diesel Variants more compared to the 4WD variants of the SUV. As such, this price hike seems to be strategic move to push customers towards 4WD variants of the Thar SUV.