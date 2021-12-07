Maruti India, to challenge Kia, Hyundai and TATA Would Launch 5 New SUV's

Maruti Suzuki, is India's largest car manufacturer, presently it is focusing on the SUV segment and it would be launching 5 new SUV's in India.



These 5 new SUVs would be introduced in varied segments and it would include Jimny, a pair of Compact SUV's, a midsize SUV as well as the large 3 row SUV.

3 row SUV (codename-Y17)

Of these 3 row SUV (codename-Y17), is a kind of surprise, where in no hints have been provided about the car before this. Reports are that, it would be based on a platform which is found on Ertiga and it might very well replace the XL6. Additionally, this new SUV by MSIL would be pitted against TATA safari, Hyundai Alcazar, Mahindra XUV700 etc. it would also be the flagship models of the MSIL after its launch.

Maruti Jimny

A long wheelbase 5 door derivative of the Jimny off-roader is in the works as well it could arrive before the end of the year, 2022. It would be based on the Sierra, It has got a 300 mm longer wheelbase and it would compete against Mahindra Thar as well as Force Gurkha. Coming in at 3.8 metres in length, it would likely receive a 1.5 litre naturally aspirated engine capable of producing 103bhp of power as well as 138Nm of torque. Its fuel efficiency could see an improvement having mild hybrid system.

Vitara Brezza ( codename-YTA)

The compact SUV by MSIL has already witnessed undisguised in India and it would come with few huge changes to its exterior as well ad interior design. The present gen models does run on a 1.5 litre K15B petrol and the same is expected to power the newer version, having powerful hybrid tech on offer. Additionally, the next-gen Vitara Brezza would reportedly be introduced as the next-gen Toyota Urban cruiser.

Baleno-based crossover(codename-YTB)

Codenamed YTB, the sub-4-meter coupe SUV crossover may take on the TATA Punch once it arrives next year, it would be based on the 5th generation Heartect Platform and be positioned below the Brezza with regards to cost. The HEARTECT platform also does underpins the ignis, WagnorR, S-Presso XL6 and the Ertiga. As per the newest reports, the car would have a coupe style design, which is likely powered by a 1.5 L petrol engine is also found in the Baleno hatchback.

New Mid-Size SUV

Maruti Suzuki as well as Toyota JV is working on all new midsize SUV would likely to launch next year, it may be offered in a 5-seater or 7-seater configuration. The 5 seater variant may take on the Hyundai Creta, VW Taigun, Kia Seltos, Skoda Kushaq and MG Astor. The 7 seater model would find competition in Hyundia Alcazar, MG Hector Plus and TATA Safari. It would more likely to run on 1.5 litre petrol having strong hybrid system, which would produce 104bhp and 138 Nm of torque. This one ,expected to be rebadged and sold by Toyota under its own name.