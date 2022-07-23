Maruti Suzuki Alto 2022 Launch Next Month: Know what's New

Maruti Suzuki is presently in launch spree mode. It is largest automaker, which is updating is car line-up with generational updates, facelifts and more. The next comes in line, is the entry-level hatchback, Alto. The 2022 Alto would be launching next month. It would receive new look, bringing it in with the new Celerio.

The series of spy spots have offered the hit, that its launch would happen very soon. The Launch event would happen in the 2nd half of the August.

The Maruti Suzuki would continue to sell the Alto 2022 under its Maruti Suzuki Arena dealership. The New Alto would be bigger in size when compared to its older model. The new hatchback would derive a lot of inspiration from the newly launched Celerio. It is expected to be taller and it would be longer compared to the existing version. The Car would be using the new Heartect platform which is also found in the new Celerio and S-Presso.

The leaked images would offer glimpse at the exterior of the car as well. The Celerio would be receiving a big grille featuring inspired by Celerio. To go along with the bigger grille, the car would receive bigger sweptback headlamps, instead of sloping roof line, the new Alto might have a taller rear profile with the help of a flat roofline.

With regards to interiors, it would borrow a lot from the Celerio and S-Presso. Considering that, Alto would eb taller and it would have flatter roof line. The car would come with more cabin space. The dashboard and the central console would be revised central console. The new version would be coming with the touchscreen infotainment display. The MID might be semi-digital, additionally, the Alto might be available with keyless entry, an engine start-stop button and more.

With regards to powertrain options, Maruti might launch both 800cc Alto and 1 liter engine Alto k-10. While most of the power figures are expected to the same as the older BS6 version. The 796cc engine would produce around 47bho of power and 69 Nm of torque. It would be receing a 5-speed manual gearbox.

The new Alto K10 would receive 998cc engine with K10C engine. This engine would produce 66 bhp of power and 89Nm torque. This variant would receive an automatic gearbox.