Maruti Suzuki Recalls 1.81 lakh Vehicles to Check & Rectify Possible Defects

On Friday, Maruti Suzuki has made an announcement that it has issued recall orders to nearing 1.81 lakh units of its cars in order to check as well as rectify the faults which might potentially result in safety related issues.



The above recall order was issued voluntarily by the company and all those owners with possibly affected vehicles would be contacted by the Maruti Suzuki Authorized workshops.

Maruti Suzuki, in a press statement, has informed that, the above recall order would cover petrol models of Ciaz, S-cross, Vitara Brezza, Ertiga and XL6 and only units which have been manufactured during the period between May 4th 2018 and 27th October 2020. These cars, once they are brought in, they would have Motor Generator unit inspected and in case there exist faults, it would be replaced without any additional cost by the customer.

The above process of replacing the any faulty parts would start from 1st week of November and till such a time, Maruti Suzuki is asking owners of these specific units to refrain from driving in water-logged areas in order to avoid direct water spray on electrical as well as electronic parts in these vehicles.

Customers can also check if their vehicle is part of the recall order by logging into the Maruti Suzuki or Nexa Websites, depending on the model and by entering the vehicle chassis number(MA3, followed by 14-digit alpha-numeric code) in order to check, if their vehicles needs to be get inspected.

Voluntary recalls are common across the world with car makers trying to reach out to the customers of potentially affected vehicles and then asking for such units to be brought in for checks. In case fault detection, repair or the replacement is usually carried out by the manufacturer and the customer do not anything for it. Even In the past, it has been found that, few manufacturers in the US were required to pay very hefty fines because they were found to have avoided recalling suspect vehicles.