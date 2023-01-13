Maruti Suzuki Smart Finance: The complete Financial Solution to Buy Maruti Suzuki Car

India's largest car company, Maruti Suzuki has got name in the industry due to its unique design as well as innovative ideas. The company has successfully leveraged a special aspect, customer experience.

The above company has constantly strived to provide exceptional experiences to its customers with the use of innovation and technology. This quest for the best experiences encompasses the entire journey from choosing your ideal car to its purchase.

The major fundamental objective of offering customers with a comfortable, reliable and hassle-free experience, Maruti Suzuki has created Smart Finance, an online car finance solution for your Maruti Suzuki Car.

Smart Finance is a complete car financing solution in the market with Pan-India services catering to diverse range of customers. These services are available for ARENA and NEXA customers having choices of over 21 financiers to choose on the platform. Since its launch, over 6 lakh customers have financed their Maruti Suzuki Cars amounting to total of INR 37K CR in Value.

Providing hassle free services

Smart Finance Strives to make the journey of purchasing a car completely hassle-free. This is ensured with a seamless, user-friendly interface which enables you to complete complex actions with the single push of a button.

Finance your car from anywhere

When Maruti Suzuki States that, finance your car from anywhere, they quite literally mean Anywhere. All a customer require a mobile phone and an internet connection. Then within a few clicks, customers can finance their car from wherever they are. When people think about financing their car, they usually picture mountains of paperwork, expensive charges, stressful delays and multiple bank visits. But with Smart Finance, this entire journey is made hassle free. Whether you are just sitting at home or busy at work, climbing a mountain or lounging at the beach, you can finance your car without an issue.