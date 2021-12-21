Maruti Suzuki Super Carry sales cross 1 lakh 

Hyderabad: Maruti Suzuki' mini-truck Super Carry has achieved the record milestone of one lakh sales in five years of its launch. This is the only mini-truck in India that offers a 4-cylinder engine, and serves the versatile requirements of the commercial customers who need an efficient goods carrier.



Maruti Suzuki forayed into the commercial segment in 2016 with the introduction of Super Carry in India. Available in both petrol and CNG option, Super Carry was developed specifically for India, keeping in mind the unique requirements of mini-truck customers.

Shashank Srivastava, Senior Executive Director (Marketing & Sales), Maruti Suzuki India Limited said, "In a very short time, Super Carry has received a phenomenal market reception and has found wide acceptance among customers."

"Through Super Carry, we have been able to cater to a diverse range of goods carrying customer requirements to enable them to be more efficient and profitable. The S-CNG variant has helped businesses enhance their profitability with its excellent mileage of 21.55km/kg," he informed. Super Carry is sold through Maruti Suzuki's dedicated over 335 commercial outlets spread across more than 237 cities in India. The commercial channel is backed by a wide service network of 3,800 service centers across the country. It also retails EECO Cargo and Tour Range of Maruti Suzuki cars.