Maruti Suzuki to Hike Car Prices by Rs 32,500 from February 1

Maruti Suzuki India Ltd., the country’s leading automobile manufacturer, has announced an increase in prices across its vehicle lineup, effective February 1, 2025. The company attributed the decision to rising input and operational costs.

The price adjustments will impact both entry-level and premium models, with the maximum hike reaching Rs 32,500. Maruti Suzuki confirmed the revisions apply to popular models, including the Alto K10, Baleno, Brezza, Grand Vitara, and Invicto. The price of the Celerio has been raised by up to Rs 32,500, marking the highest increase among the models. The Invicto, a premium offering, will see a price hike of Rs 30,000. For the widely popular Wagon R, prices will go up by Rs 15,000.

In the hatchback segment, the Swift will see a price increase of Rs 5,000, while the premium compact Baleno is set to cost Rs 9,000 more. In the SUV category, the Brezza and Grand Vitara will have price hikes of Rs 20,000 and Rs 25,000, respectively. Compact SUV Fronx will see a modest increase of Rs 5,500.

Entry-level models like the Alto K10 will become costlier by Rs 19,500, and the S-Presso will experience a Rs 5,000 price rise. The Dzire, a compact sedan, will be priced Rs 10,000 higher.

Maruti Suzuki offers vehicles catering to a broad spectrum of customers. The base model Alto K10 starts at Rs 3.99 lakh, while the premium Invicto is priced at Rs 28.92 lakh.

The price hike comes as the automobile sector grapples with increased costs of raw materials and production. Industry analysts will closely monitor how this adjustment influences sales in both urban and rural markets.