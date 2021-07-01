Maruti Suzuki's June sales zooms on YoY

New Delhi: Automobile major Maruti Suzuki India's June 2021 sales sky-rocketed on a year-on-year as well as sequential basis.

Accordingly, the company posted a total sales of 147,368 units in June 2021 from 57,428 units sold during the like period of last year.

On sequential basis, the company's total sales stood at 46,555 units in May 2021.

The sales growth momentum in June picked up after slowing down from April to May due to Covid's second wave.

It had a faster growth rate on the year-on-year basis due to base effect.

"Total sales in the month include domestic sales of 126,196 units, sales to other OEM 4,152 units and exports of 17,020 units," the company said in a statement.

"With this the Company closed the first quarter of FY 21-22 with total sales of 353,614 units (297,118 units domestic, 10,977 units to other OEM and exports of 45,519 units)."

According to the statement, sales in the first quarter of both FY20-21 and FY21-22 have been 'far from normal owing to Covid-19 related lockdowns and disruptions and hence any comparison would not be very meaningful'.