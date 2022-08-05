Maserati Introduces New 10 Year Warranty Program for Indian Cars: No Restriction on Mileage

Maserati has recently introduced a new Extra10 Warranty Program, which enables the buyers to extend the warranty on the powertrain components till their Maserati turn 10 years old. There is no restrictions on the mileage. All Maserati vehicle that are under nine years and 6 months old from the date of registration, which are eligible for the Extra10 Warranty Program. The Warranty Program is available for Maserati Customers in India.

The above warranty program also includes road-side assistance and it is transferable in case the car is sold. Maserati specifically mentions that cars involved in racing competition would not be eligible for the 10 year warranty scheme. Also, usual wear as well as tear items and deterioration to the car's paint and upholstery are not covered in the warranty.

Maserati in India

Maserati presently sells the Levante, Quattroporte and the Ghibli in the Indian Market. Last year, the carmaker has launched the Trofeo versions of the three cars which came with a Ferrari-sourced twin-turbo V8 engine in India. Earlier this year, the Maserati has made an announcement that, it would bring the Levante Hybrid and MC20 Supercar to our market and bookings for both models are already underway.

Globally, the Italian marque has revealed the Grecale SUV and It would more likely make its way to India by 2025. The Maserati is all set to introduce the six EV models, beginning with the GranTurismo EV.