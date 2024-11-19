Mercedes-AMG C 63 S E Performance Review: Power, Hybrid Tech & Handling

The Mercedes-AMG C 63 S E Performance is priced at ₹1.95 crore (ex-showroom) in India.

It moves away from the V8 engine used in previous models, instead using a 2.0-litre 4-cylinder petrol engine paired with two electric motors.

This hybrid setup delivers 671 horsepower and 1,020 Nm of torque, offering impressive performance despite the smaller engine size.

Pros:

- Powerful Performance: 671 bhp and 1,020 Nm of torque deliver stunning acceleration.

- Cutting-edge Tech: Hybrid system and F1-inspired features boost performance.

- Agile Handling: Despite its weight, the car stays nimble with excellent grip.

- Distinctive AMG Style: Bold design with unique wheels, grille, and exhaust.

Cons:

- Expensive: At ₹1.95 crore, it’s a pricey choice, especially with the CBU import tax.

- Brakes Bite Late: The brakes require more force to engage fully, which can be unsettling during aggressive driving.

- Less Engaging than Older Models: The driving experience is more clinical and less visceral than previous AMG C 63s.

- Complexity: The hybrid system adds complexity, requiring long-term AMG support.

The Tech: F1-Inspired PowertrainThe C 63 S E Performance uses a 2.0-litre 4-cylinder engine (M139) that produces 476 bhp. Two electric motors add an additional 210 bhp, bringing the total to 671 bhp. The car also features a 6.1 kWh battery to support the hybrid system, providing power when needed.

The car uses two gearboxes – one for the petrol engine and another for the rear electric motor.

The car’s weight has increased to 2,200 kg, but the 50:50 weight distribution helps maintain balance. The rear transaxle gives additional power, especially during high-speed driving and cornering. The system is complex, but it delivers impressive performance and efficiency.

Exterior and Design

The C 63 S E Performance has a bold AMG front bumper with larger air intakes for better cooling. Its side profile is similar to the regular C-Class but extended by 83 mm.

The car rides on 20-inch Y-spoke alloy wheels and Michelin Pilot Sport tyres for great grip. While carbon-ceramic brakes are available, the standard steel discs are more than enough for most driving.

Driving Experience

Driving the C 63 S E Performance is an exhilarating experience. In Race Mode, the car feels extremely fast and responsive. Thanks to the rear axle steering, it handles corners with precision and stability. The hybrid system provides instant torque, giving you a powerful surge as soon as you press the accelerator.

However, the car doesn’t offer the same level of steering feedback as previous models. It feels stable, but you don’t get that raw, engaging feeling you’d expect from an AMG. The car handles tight corners well, but it’s harder to gauge when the car will reach its limits because it sticks to the road so effectively.

One thing to note is the braking system. The brakes don’t engage fully until you press the pedal quite far down. This can feel strange, especially when braking hard on a track.

Driving Modes

The C 63 S E Performance has eight driving modes to choose from:

- Electric Mode: Drives the car using only electricity until the battery is depleted.

- Comfort Mode: Offers a smooth, relaxed driving experience.

- Battery Hold Mode: Keeps the battery charge for later use.

- Sport and Sport+ Modes: Adjust throttle sensitivity for more aggressive driving.

- Race Mode: Designed for track use, it delivers maximum performance.

- Slippery Mode: Helps prevent wheel spin on slippery surfaces.

- Individual Mode: Lets you customize the engine, steering, and damping settings.

The car also has three levels of adaptive damping: Comfort, Sport, and Sport+.

The C 63 S E Performance marks a bold shift for Mercedes-AMG, combining hybrid technology for improved efficiency and track performance.

While it lacks some of the raw character of previous models, it delivers exceptional power and handling. However, its high price and complex system may not suit everyone.

If you prefer a traditional AMG experience, it might disappoint, but for those seeking cutting-edge performance with F1-inspired tech, it's a top contender.