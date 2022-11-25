Mercedes Benz to charge annual fee from its customers in US, to enable electric Vehicles to accelerate faster

One can imagine, after buying a product and paying full amount and then the company from whom, you have brought, asks its customer to pay annually for one of its key components to operate at full capacity. This is what, Mercedes Benz is doing with its customers in the US, they are required to pay annual subscription fee in order to allow the company's electric vehicles to accelerate faster.

As per the reports, Mercedes has confirmed that, it would be charging users a sum of $1200 (about nearing to Rs. 1 lakh), each year for its car to be faster. The fee would enable the users to accelerate faster as well as reduce the time required for the car to go from 0 to 60 mph by a second.

With this feature, the Mercedes-Benz EQ EQE 350 and EQS 450 would accelerate from 0-60mph in 5.2 seconds instead of 6.2 seconds. Mercedes has still not announced when the feature would go live.

This is not the first time that car manufacturers are implementing software-based locks for features, unless the users pay an additional fee. As per the report notes, car-maker BMW has also introduced a subscription model for heated seats in its car. Meanwhile, the Toyota announced it would charge customers $8(About Rs.652 each month to enable a feature which will allow them to start their cars remotely without a key. Elon Musk'S Tesla also has one-time paid feature since 2019 for the model 3 which will enable the car to accelerate half a second faster.

One can find, something common between all these car manufacturer decisions, these are all software blocks on abilities that the car is otherwise already capable of doing.