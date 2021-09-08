Mercedes-Benz’s New Car has a Technology, which can read your Mind

Automotive giant, Mercedes-Benz, recently at IAA Mobility 2021 show in Munich, Germany, has displayed the next iteration of its vision AVTR concept car; it was first shown at CES 2020.



As per the Mashable, Mercedes-Benz has stated that, the car now has tech which will allow you to perform certain specific jobs just by mere thinking about them.

It is based on visual perception, the car has light dots projected on the Car's digital dashboard and it has a BCI (brain-computer interface) device having wearable electrodes will be attached to the back of the user's head.

After a short calibration period, the device can be recorded as well as measure the brain activity, hence when the user tends to focus on specific light on a dashboard, the device has the ability to detect as well as perform a certain specific task.

This is not something, which is a mere theoretical as visitors of the IAA mobility 2021, would try the technology out for themselves by visiting the company's booth. The Visionary AVTR has got a reference to the movie Avatar, wherein the protagonist should establish a neural connection, wherin having the natural world on the moon of Pandora is Mercedes-Benz's most futuristic concept.

As per the Mashable, the car has got no steering wheel, and it has its back covered in scaly looking, bionic flaps and it has wheels which can rotate far enough to enable the car move sideways, among other futuristic technologies.