MG Motor India launches an all-exclusive Special Gamer Edition of Comet EV

Gurugram, 3rd August 2023: MG Motor India today announced the launch of an all- exclusive Special edition of Comet EV, known as 'the Gamer Edition'. This marks the debut of the first-ever customized car in the EV segment. The aesthetics and ambience of this edition have been conceptualized and designed by India's renowned gamer MORTAL (Naman Mathur), the OG MVP. This version of the Comet EV will be available at an additional price of INR 64,999 over the existing car cost. Customers can book their favourite car online on MG Website https://cc.mgmotor.co.in/mgexpert/#/e-model/variants or across MG dealerships in India. This customized gaming edition is available across all the Comet EV variants – Pace, Play, and Plush.









Inspired by the gaming community's Bold, Vibrant, Dynamic and Techno vibe, this Comet EV edition has been conceptualized in dark and light themes to create a sense of zaniness for Gen Z, who like the adrenaline rush of gaming. The lucid exteriors of these vehicles have been crafted from recycled plastic material with a dark chrome and metal finish with an illuminated texture that strikes a great appeal. The interior of the Comet EV Gamer Edition will enthuse gaming aficionados/fans and boasts Neon Elements derived from glowing materials. The ambient light in the cabin and tactile patterns on the key enhance the overall appeal and are built to perfection, suiting the taste of the gaming tribe.











This association also marks a continuation of MG's tech-first spirit, evident in its industry-leading initiatives such as MG Xpert, Epay, MG VPhy NFT, and MGVerse. Prepare to witness the culmination of two distinct worlds as MG Motor India and MortaL embark on a unique journey together to redefine the possibilities of design and technology integration.



About MG Motor India

Founded in the UK in 1924, Morris Garages vehicles were world-famous for their sports cars, roadsters, and cabriolet series. MG vehicles were much sought after by many celebrities, including the British Prime Ministers and even the British Royal Family, for their styling, elegance, and spirited performance. The MG Car Club, set up in 1930 at Abingdon in the UK, has thousands of loyal fans, making it one of the world’s largest clubs for a car brand. MG has evolved into a modern, futuristic, and innovative brand over the last 99 years.

MG Motor India’s state-of-the-art manufacturing facility in Halol, Gujarat, has an annual production capacity of 1,20,000 vehicles and 3,000 employees. Driven by its vision of CASE (Connected, Autonomous, Shared, and Electric) mobility, the cutting-edge automaker has augmented across-the-board ‘experiences’ within the automobile segment today. It has introduced several ‘firsts’ in India, including India’s first Internet SUV – MG Hector, India’s first Pure Electric Internet SUV – MG ZS EV, India’s first Autonomous (Level 1) Premium SUV – MG Gloster, Astor- India’s first SUV with personal AI assistant and Autonomous (Level 2) technology and MG Comet EV – The Smart Urban Electric Vehicle.