Mini India releases Teaser of Cooper SE: Bookings to begin this month

The Mini India has recently teased the Cooper SE on its social media handles, thus hinting at its imminent launch. The company would likely to begin the booking for the Cooper SE starting from 29th Oct, while the price announcement is expected in the month of February or in the Month of March next year.



As per the dealer sources, we find only 30 units has been allotted to India, in the 1st batch as well as deliveries would begin starting from April the cooper SE, the Brand's first all electric car introduced globally in the year, 2019, it would come to India as a CBU in a single as well as fully loaded variant.

The Mini Cooper SE would be the 1st all electric models to go on sale in India from the BMW group. For the uninitiated, the Cooper SE is based on the Cooper 3 door hatchback, and while both cars would look near identical, the SE swaps the internal combustion engine for an electric motor as well as battery.

Mini Cooper SE: Exterior Design

When it comes to Cooper SE look, it looks very identical to the standard cooper hatchback, hence people are very much love with this vehicle. All traditional elements of the Cooper's design, such as the round LED headlamps, the union Jack themed LED Tail lamps and of course, we find the familiar silhouette, have all been retained.

There are, however, few key differentiators such as blanked out front grille having a new badge, a slightly reprofiled front bumper and redesigned rear bumper, which does not require house exhaust pipes and the yellow accents on the door mirror caps as well as wheels. The vehicle has got a distinctive wheel design on the Cooper SE, it is made look similar to British Plug Socket. It also sits 15mm higher when compared to the combustion engine model to enable clearance for the battery pack. The Cooper SE would be offered in 4 different color options in India, they include White Silver, Midnight black, Moonwalk Grey as well as British Racing Green.

Interiors and features

When it comes to inside, again we find the Cooper SE cabin is instantly familiar. The Overall dashboard design is very similar when compared to the standard Cooper Hatchback, a key highlight is the new digital instrument cluster, the Cooper SE would be 1st Mini to be equipped with one.

Powertrain and Charging

The Cooper SE would be powered by an electric motor which produces around 184hp and 270Nm of torque. The power is sent to the front wheels only, it results in a 0 to 100kph sprint in an about 7.3 seconds and it attains a top speed of 150kph. The cooper SE would also receives 4 drive modes, Mid, sport, Green, Green+ and the powertrain. Incidentally, it is shared with BMW i3 hatchback.

Rivals in India

The Cooper SE would not have any direct rival in India as the likes of Jaguar i-Pace, Mercedes EQC and Audi e-tron, these models are significantly larger and also pricier. This vehicle would be most affordable luxury EV in India when it gets launched.