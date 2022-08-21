M&M Finally Unveils the Price of Mahindra Classic Scorpio

Mahindra & Mahindra has put an end to speculation of the price of its Vehicle, Mahindra Scorpio Classic by unveiling the price to the Indian Market. This new SUV ex-showroom price is Rs.11.99 lakh for the "S" Variant. The Mahindra Scorpio Classic S11 model on the other hand carries a price tag of about Rs. 15.49 lakh. The all-new SUV would be offered in Red Rage, Dsat Silver, Napoli Black, Pearl White and a Galaxy Grey option.



Mahindra Scorpio Classic would come with a 9.0-inch infotainment center with support for screen-mirroring. The display is touch enable and it is now based on Android. The dashboard as well as centre-console would receive wooden style design, while steering wheel has a leatherette finish.

The all-new SUV features a fully-automatic climate control system. It provides a dual-tone seat colour scheme having black and beige. Other in car features include front as well as rear armrest, a sunglass holder, electrically adjustable wing mirrors and projector headlamps.

Mahindra Scorpio Classic would be offered in 3 seating options-two 7-seater and one 9-seater. One of the 7-seater models would have two captain's seats in the second row followed by a bench seat in the third. Another 7-seater variant would have bench seat in the second row and two jump seat in the third. The 9-seater model, on the other hand would receive a bench seat int the second row and jump seats four in the third row.

Mahindra Scorpio Classic features a new front grille-mesh having six vertical slates. It has been redesigned bumper featuring front DRL's placed on the top of fog lamps and diamond cut alloy wheels.

Powering the new SUV is the 2.2 litre mHawk four-cylinder engine which is stated to offer 132 horsepower and 300bm of torque. The engines come equipped having a 6-speed manual gearbox. The Dual airbags, front seat belt reminder lamp, rear parking sensors having panic brake indication and high-speed alert features are the safety features on the new Mahindra Scorpio Classic.