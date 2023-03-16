M&M have introduced two new color options for Thar 4x4

By seeing the popularity of the white shade in India, Mahindra has introduced the color having the thar as well. the off roading SUV continues to feature black bumpers and plastic cladding on the wheel arches, black wing mirrors and the black roof. No other changes has been made to the Mahindra Thar apart from addition of this new two paint schemes.

When you see the color options, Mahindra thar is presently available in six paint schemes, namely Red Rage, Galaxy Grey, Napoli Black, Aqua Marine, Blazing Bronze and Everest white. The prices of the 4x2version of the SUV were recently hiked by nearing to Rs. 50,000. Pricing of the Mahindra Thar is starts around Rs. 9.99 lakh and go upto Rs. 16.49lakh(ex-showroom).