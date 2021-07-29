Motorcycle brand Jawa, Plans to have all Electric Bike- Expected Launch in 2022

In the Indian Auto market, the electric vehicle segment is slowly gaining momentum. There has been growing interest in the purchase of an electric vehicle among the customers, companies; they have been looking to mark their presence with the launch of new products.



As per the latest addition to the list, motorcycle brand Jawa, which may come with all electric bike. There has not been any official confirmation yet, as per the latest renders, it suggests that the new zero emission motorcycle could carry the retro design approach in other java bikes available in the market.

When it comes, to bike's battery pack, it will be offered in a large enclosed casing below the general fuel tank, while we find the charging port and other critical electric components might be housed at tank top.

Meanwhile, we find the other aspect regards to design as well as features tend to appear to be in commonality with the existing petrol jawa bikes. In fact, the overall design as well as structure are similar to the jawa Forty-two.

The handlebar and footpeg remained unaltered in the renders and the bike would offer the same upright position. When it comes to its large battery pack, it is expected to be paired, having quick charging facility, which might offer the bike a very good option for longer rides.

The above electric bike is expected to find its way to the Indian market in the coming year, and it would be required to wait for an official confirmation from the 2 wheeler maker.

Earlier, there were speculation that, Jawa might revive its Yezdi brand with the launch of electric motorcycle, but the recent reports suggested that the brand would be coming back having a 300 cc bike launch. The expected new-gen, Yezdi might make it to the Indian market, at the latter part of 2021, during the festive season. The all electric motor cycle is expected to be sold at varied jawa dealership and it might come along with the existing 300cc DOHC liquid-cooled engine, which would be coupled along with a 6 gear box. The jawa has also partnered with Mahindra for doing business in India.