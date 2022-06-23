Motorized Electric Wheelchair for Disabled people by a Start-up at IIT Madras

Turning his adversity into an opportunity, Ganesh Murugan 37, from Chennai is a traffic stopper as he rides his new motorized electric wheelchair to deliver food.

Murugan, who had a spinal cord injury, is India's first wheelchair food delivery person. Thanks to a motorized electric wheelchair designed by a start-up at IIT Madras, individuals having disabilities can now chase their dreams without any setbacks.

Pushing a button makes it simple in order to detach the wheelchair. It has considerable independent last-mile access in the rear and it can be folded into a basic wheelchair. This feature enables Ganesh to have access restaurants and high-rise buildings to collect and distribute food.

While the Ganesh used a modified scooter for commuting, he always carried a wheelchair and needed help to get transferred from the vehicle to the wheelchair or back to the vehicle. But thanks to the new Super-vehicle, Ganesh states he can earn an additional Rs. 6.000 for distributing food part-time.

Ganesh stated "Recently I had to deliver on the 10th floor In Ambattur. I did not ask the customers to come down. I took off the front and took the lift. Climbed in as much as it could wheelchair, the customer was very impressed, I enjoyed the experience and customer was happy too.