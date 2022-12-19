Nearing to 17 Cars to be Discontinued by Next Year: Know the Reason Why

In the coming year, 2023, does not hold good news for the car enthusiasts in India. Numerous car manufacturers in the nation have made announcement that the price hike across varied models starting from January 2023.



As per the latest reports, nearing to 17 cars which are offered for sale by different auto manufacturers might be discontinued starting from April 2023.

The reason is, new set of emission regulation named, Real Driving Emission norms would be set in from April next year in the nation.

What are Real Drive Emission norms?

The RDE requires the vehicles to have an onboard self-diagnostic device in order to monitor the real-time driving emission levels. The device would constantly monitor varied key parts for meeting the emission standards such as catalytic converter and oxygen sensors, to keep a close watch on emissions.

RDE test measures the pollutants such as NOx emitted by vehicles in real life environment, instead of just laboratory resulting in better compliance.

RDE is described as phase 2 of BS -V1 emission norms in India, whose first phase kicked in the year, 2020.

Even the semiconductors used by the vehicle would require to be upgraded to monitor throttle, crankshaft positions, air intake pressure, the temperature of the engine and the content of the emissions from the exhaust (particular matter, nitrogen oxide, CO2, Sulphur). Additionally, the vehicles would carry programmed fuel injectors so that it would help in control the level of fuel burnt.

Car makers would now require to upgrade their car engines so that they may be expensive than earlier. Most affected by these new emission norms would be the diesel cars. According to the reports, companies are also looking to discontinue few models to comply with the new rules,

Are you wondering as to which cars would be taken off road starting from April 2023

1. Tata Altroz

2. Mahindra Marazzo

3. Mahindra Alturas G4

4. Mahindra KUV100