New Car Launches in the Month of March 2023

March Is going to be super happening month, when it comes to Indian automotive industry as there would be minimum 10 major new car launches. Tata Motors has already confirmed that the arrival of the updated Harrier as well as Safari and Red Dark Editions of the Nexon, Harrier and Safari SUV's.



Maruti Suzuki would begin announcement of prices of the Fronx compact crossover and the Brezza CNG. While the updated Honda city would go on sale on 2nd March, the new generation Hyundai Verna would hit roads on 21st March 2023. Citroen's first mass market electric offering would also reach showrooms.

The updated City Sedan would be available with 1.5 petrol and 1.5L Atkinson cycle engine with Honda's e:HEV hybrid tech powertrain options.

1. Honda City Facelift

The carmaker would update both motors to make them RDE and E20 compliant. With the mid life update, the petrol hybrid setup would be made available on new affordable variants. The sedan would receive ventilated seats having wireless charger and updated touchscreen infotainment system. A few changes have also been made to its design.

2. Updated Tata Safari/Harrier

Bookings for the 2023 Tata Harrier and Safari SUV has already been opened across India. The updated model would be offered having Advanced Driver Assistance system(ADAS) alone having new 10.5 inch touchscreen infotainment system, a new instrument cluster and a 360 degree camera. For power, the new Harrier and Safari would continue to use the existing 2.0L turbo diesel engine, which is good enough for 170bhp and 350Nm.

3. TATA RED Dark Editions

TATA Motors has initially released teaser of its upcoming NExon Harrier and Safari Red Dark Editions. All models are more likely to painted in Oberon Black color and come with the red accents on the grille and red brake calipers. The Harrier and Safari Red Dark Editions would receive 18 inch alloy Wheels. Inside, there would be Carnelian red seat upholstery with quilled pattern. Both SUV's would also receive ADAS suite along with the updates which would be offered on their updated versions, Engine setup, however would remain intact.

4. New -Gen Hyundai Verna

Hyundai Verna is all set to launch on 21st March 2023, featuring Hyundai's Sensuous sportiness, design language. The sedan would be available having significant cosmetic changes, its double layer headlamp setup appears similar to the new Grandeur sedan. The next-gen Verna also features a new parametric jewel Pattern grille, integrated full LED headlamps, a tapered roof, multi spoke diamond cut alloys and H Tail lamp. There would be 7 single and 2 dual tone color options. It would receive ADAS Suit along with the a bunch of new features. The Engine setup would include the two 1.5:NA and turbo petrol engine.

5. Maruti Fronx

Maruti Suzuki Fronx would be Brand's answer to the Nissan Magnite and Renault kiger. The compact crossover would be made available having 1.0L, 3 cylinder turbo Boosterjet petrol and 1.2L, 4 cylinder naturally aspirated petrol engine. While the former delivers a peak power of 100bhp having 147.6Nm, the latter provides 900bhp with 113Nm. Features such as SmartPlay Pro 7.0 inch touchscreen infotainment system, leather wrapped steering, cruise control, 360 degree camera, head up Display would be available on higher trims only.

6. Maruti Brezza CNG

Maruti Brezza CNG, has made its public appearance this year, at Auto Expo. The factory fitted CNG kit is reported to be offered across the SUV model lineup. The model would be available packed with 1.5L K15C petrol engine coupled to a CNG kit. It provides a peak power of 88PS and 121.5Nm of torque. The Brezza CNG would promise a fuel efficiency of around 27km/kg.

7. Citroen eC3

Prices of the Citroen eC3 electric hatchback would be announced sometime during March 2023. The model lineup would be available in two trims, Live and Feel. Both variants would hava a 29.2kWh battery pack and an electric motor delivering power worth of 57Nm and 143Nm of torque. The EV can do 0 to 60mph in mere 6.8 seconds and attain a maximum speed of about 107kmph. The eC3 provides two driving modes, one is Eco and other is Standard. The regenerative braking system would help in enhancing the fuel efficiency. The new Citroen electric car is said to deliver an ARAI-Certified range of 320km on a single charge.