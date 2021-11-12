New Global Headquarters of TVs-Owned Norton Motorcycles to Roll out 8,000 Bikes Each Year

Norton Motorcycles have recently announced the completion of its new Global headquarters, which include state of art manufacturing capability and the company's new global design as well as a R& D hub as well.



This new Headquarters is definitely a display of significant commitment by the TVS Motor Company in its partnership with Norton Motorcycles. Just within 18 months of acquiring the iconic British Marque, the company TVS has overseen the creation of its world class facility in Solihull, West Midlands, UK.

The new headquarters is creating above hundred new high skilled jobs and more in the coming years and it would be able to build nearing to 8000 motorcycles year. As part of the new manufacturing process, each single component of every new Norton bike would be evaluated in a new quality testing laboratory in order to ensure the highest build quality.

Moreover, the company has stated that, within the laboratory for inspection rooms, testing areas also include destruction testing and rolling road, while we find the customer reception, showroom, service workshop and office are housed at the new HQ.

The Norton manufacturing facility has been engineered in a such manner, so that it becomes highly sustainable and also tries to minimize the waste. The brand states that, build uses numerous sustainable as well as a rapid build techniques on the project, the components of which are nearing 50% reconfigurable as a proportion of total construction cost, to increase special flexibility. The new facility is supported by the West midlands, growth partnership,the UK govt and it is a great example of Anglo Indian Co-operation.