New Regulations for Road Safety: Every passenger in the car must wear Seat Belt

Nitin Gadkari, the transport minister has recently announced that the Government is keen in enforcing new regulations for road safety, including the requirement that rear passengers wear seat belts and the imposition of a heavy fine, if they do not. This announcement came days after and accident, which resulted in the death of the former Tata Sons Chairman Cyrus Mistry.



The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways of India (MORTH) has released a new notification that states automaker must install an alarm system for rear seat belts in order to ensure their use. This comes as the government is ready to enact severe laws. Now, the seat belts are required for every passenger in the vehicle. If the seatbelt is not fastened, an audio-visual warning would be played. In vehicles of the M and the N categories, seat belt alarm is now mandatory. It is also mentioned that child lock would not be allowed in M1 category vehicles.

Manufacturers would be given enough time to incorporate additional safety systems into their new vehicles.

As per the officials, the new rule would make it difficult for the people in the back seats to ignore their seat belts.

3 level alarm

-Video Warning when the engine of the car is started.

-Audio video when driving without the belt

-the Alarm would continue to ring if someone opens the belt during the journey.

Special Arrangement

It would be mandatory for the seat belt to be stretched by at least 10mm

-this would prevent numerous types of products protecting from the warning in the lock.

Reverse Alarm

-Reverse Alarm would be mandatory in all M, N category trains.

What is M, N category

-all Vehicles with 4 wheels or more

-used for transport or freight

-This would include everything from basic to high-end vehicles

-all seats should be facing forward

-This set of guidelines would make it safer for everyone seated in the vehicle, both in the front and the back.