New rule has been passed; penalty will be imposed if helmet is not worn properly by Two-wheelers

A penalty of Rs. 2000 would be imposed on two-wheeler riders for not wearing the helmets properly.



Eventhough wearing a helmet while riding the two wheelers is mandatory in India, several people tend to ignore the following rule. Riding a bike without a helmet is most common offence in the nation.

Now, the government of India, has made rules even more stringent in order to reduce road accident fatalities.

It has added the latest update to the 1998 Motor Vehicles Act which would attract a penalty of about Rs. 2000 from the two-wheeler riders for not wearing the helmet properly.

New Rules

As per the latest update to the Motor Vehicles Act, fines can be imposed if the rider wears a helmet with the strap untied, or if the helmet does have a Bureau of Indian Standard (BIS) certification or the ISI mark.

As per the Section 194D of the Motor Vehicles Act, whatever drives a motorcycle or causes or allows a motorcycle to be driven in contravention of the provisions of Section 129 or the rules or regulation made thereunder shall be punishable with fine of one thousand rupees and he shall be disqualified for holding a licence for a period of three months.

What is section 129?

Section 129 of the Motor Vehicles Act, 1998 states that, every person driving or riding a motorcycle of any class or description, shall, while in a public place, wear a protective headgear conforming to the standards o Bureau of Indian Standards, and is securely fastened to the head of the wearer by means of straps or other fastening provided on the headgear.