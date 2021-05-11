Next-Gen Maruti Celerio Launch Postponed to Mid-2021: New Details Out

The 2nd generation Maruti Suzuki Celerio hatchback launch was expected either in the month of April or May 2021, however, due to Covid-19 Pandemic, launch has been delayed. The new model is presently expected to be launched only in the third quarter of 2021.

The next-gen Maruti Celerio would be based on the HEARTECT platform, which also underpins Swift twins, WagonR, S-Presso. The above new model was spied numerous times during testing,which suggest that, the new Celerio will not retain its tall-boy design, which the existing sports. The hatchback would get smaller as well as smooth headlamps. The new Celerio would receive a new front grille along with chrome strip, new bumpers, on the lower bumper fog lamps, ORVMS with the integrated turn indicators etc.

The Next-gen Maruti Celerio size is expected to grow; this is a plus point, as it offers more free space inside the cabin. When comes to the rear, the all New Celerio, it would be completed redesigned, and now it would look more rounded in shape. It would receive redesigned bumper boot as well as tail-lamp. Its boot opening handle would be placed on the tailgate.

The next-gen Maruti Celerio cabin would be completely redesigned. The spied model reveals, that the new model would receive high-end features, which are missing in the outgoing car. The hatchback would receive new features such as manual, automatic air-conditioning, power windows, charging socket. The Maruti Suzuki's SmartPlay infotainment system with Android Auto Support, Apple CarPlay and new instrument console. It would come with multi-functional steering wheel, ABS with EBD, dual airbags, brake assist and reverse camera (top-end variant) etc.

The new Celerio is most likely to be offered having 2 engine options, a 1.2 litre 4-cyclinder petrol and a 1.0 litre 3-cylinder petrol.While the former is considered good for 83bhp and 110Nm, the 1.0L engine produces nearing to 67bhp and 91Nm of torque. The transmission choices would include around 5-speed manual as well as an AMT.