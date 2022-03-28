Nitin Gadkari: More than 10 lakhs Electric Vehicles Registered,1742 Public Charging Stations Operational

A total of 10,60,607 electric vehicles have been registered in India till last week, while 1742 public charging stations (PCS) are now operational in the nation. In its written reply in Rajya Sabha, Road transport and highways Minister Nitin Gadkari stated electric stations must be provided by the developer on the national highways as part of the wayside amenities.

The number of electric vehicles in the nation, as per the Vahan 4 data as of 19th March, is around 10,60,707 and a total of 1742 public charging stations, as per the Bureau of Energy Efficiency (BEE). are operational in the nation as on 21st March,2022. Gadkari stated, that National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) has already awarded 39 such facilities for development.

While replying to a separate question, Gadkari stated that, 816 feet toll plazas are operation on national highways across the nation as of 21st March,2022. With regards to policy of winding up of a toll plaza, he has explained that as per the National Highways Fee (Determination of Rates and Collection) Rules, 2008, in case of Public-private partnership (PPP) projects, after completion of the concession period, the user fee has to be collected by the Central govt at very reduced rates at 40%. In case of public-funded projects, the user fee rates must be reduced to 40% after recovery of the capital cost of the project, the minister stated.