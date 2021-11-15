Nitin Gadkari's Aim is to make Auto Industry, Number One in the World, Within 5 years

On Friday, Nitin Gadkari, the Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways stated that, his aim is to make the Indian automobile industry to be number one in the world, when it comes to export of electric vehicles. In the mere 5 years of time, India's future looks very bright; presently our automobile industry turnover is around Rs. 7.5 lakh crore. Gadkari said, within 5 years, it would cross above 15 lakh crore and this is the industry, where in it is able to generate the highest number of jobs, exports as well as revenue to the state as well as central govt.



While speaking at the first edition of Ananthkumar, memorial lecture virtually, he stated, both his vision as well as commitment is towards making the Indian automobile industry number one in the world, with regards to export of electric cars, scooters, auto rickshaws and trucks in span of 5 years.

Our major aim is increase exports and at the same time reduce the imports, we are also cautious about ecology and the environment. The 4 significant pillars of Indian society are economy, ethics as well as ecology and environment, while keeping this mind, we wish to India, the number one economy in the world, he further added.

On the occasion of the death anniversary of former Union Minister Ananthkumar, the memorial lecture was organized by the Ananthkumar Pratishtan. Gadkari dwelt on the govt's plan to promote LNG, Green Hydrogen from wastewater, ethanol, electric vehicles and flex engine, while appreciating the work done by the startups, research and business establishment in Bengaluru in this regard.

He has also made appeals to the people to buy vehicles having an electric or flex engine, these vehicles can help in controlling the pollution. With regards to transport sector, Gadkari stated, our priority is to waterways, 2nd is the railways and 3rd is a road and 4th aviation, but unfortunately now, 90% of the passenger traffic is on road and 70% of goods traffic is on road. He said, when I took charge as the Minister, the national highway was 96,000 km and presently we have 1,47,000 km at that the speed of the national highway construction was 2km each day presently is 38 km each day.

With regards to road construction of national highways, we are now the highest, while citing the examples of highway road work being completed in a record time, he further stated, we are ahead in road construction, my mission, my target is to make Indian roads, of US standard within a span of 3 years. On the 26 green express highways; the Minister stated, from Chennai to Bengaluru, we are making the green express highways.