Paris Auto Show: Electric First, is a Major Theme

Europe is definitely leading the push into battery powered cars as electric vehicles enter the mainstream. Presently, industry is facing major challenges which include supply shortages, a spotty charging network and a looming recession.



The electric -as -routine approach is on display this week, it is slimmed down Paris Auto show as the carmakers show off models, which aims at fulfilling Europe's Promise to phase out the internal combustion cars by 2035.

Automakers at the show include Chinese Manufacturers, who are making rapid technological progress as they tend to explore expansion into Europe.

The major theme of Paris Auto show is Electric First.

As per the European Automobile Manufacturer's association, the cars having electric motor has got 41% sales in the second quarter in Europe, having about 9.9% battery only cars and the rest hybrids which combine electric power with internal combustion.

Electric revolution is in full swing, car manufacturers are finally pivoting to electric vehicles and consumers, as they are buying any electric vehicle they can find.

Bernstein analyst is of the opinion that, electric cars are presently "no longer a niche" and that Europe is more likely to lead the race due to stringent emission requirements.

As per the forecast, by the year, 2025, a quarter of all cars sold worldwide would be likely be battery only or hybrids which tend to combine internal combustion having electric motors.

In China, even though the government is offering incentives too the consumers to buy electric cars, uptake is bit slower, as there is higher cost of producing electric cars. For the year, 2021, battery as well as hybrid cars were around 13.8% of the market. When comes to Unites States, we find the regulatory pressure from the government is either waxed or waned, it all depends on who is in the white house, it could be either democratic or republic. During the year, 2021 the electric share was around 4.5%.

Paris Auto Show in Decline, Post Pandemic

Since 2018, this is the first time, Paris Auto show has been conducted, post pandemic, it has been observed there has been decline, earlier this show, would drew around more than a million.

Previously, this show was for 11 days, but presently this show is for 6 days and we find major Automakers such as Volkwagen and BMW from next door Germany. The focus is majorly on French home team, Stellantis' Peugeot, DS and Jeep brands and competitor Renault.

BYD

A key presence alongside the French companies would be Chinese market entrant BYD, which is showing three electric vehicles, Great Wall, whose Ora brand is expected to display the Funky Cat compact.