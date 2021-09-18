People Must Pay if they Desire to have Better Road Infrastructure: Nitin Gadkari

Nitin Gadkari stated that, people should be willing to pay if they wish to have a better road infrastructure in the nation. He also mentioned as to how expressway would help in reducing the travel time as well as fuel costs. And while reviewing the progress of Delh-Mumbai Expressway (DME) in Sohna Road Transport Minister Gadkari has stated that, the farmers who have their very Land near to the expressway must not sell it to the developers instead they must partner with developers and try to build road side amenities.



Drawing an inference with regard to high rise in the travel costs because of toll charges, the minister has stated that, if you desire to use an air-conditioned hall, you must pay for it, else you can also arrange for the marriage in a field as well. The Gadkari has pointed out that, the expressway would help in decreasing the travel time significantly, as a result, it would help in reduction in cost of the fuel.

The Delhi-Mumbai Expressway would help in decrease travel time to 12 hours, a truck would take nearing to 48 hours to Mumbai from Delhi, but on the Expressway, it would only take about 18 hours, hence, the truck would be able to undertake more trips, which would in turn mean more business stated Gadkari.