Renault opens 2 new dealerships in Indore

Renault has further strengthened its network in India with 2 new dealership facilities in Indore-Renault Indore East located at Bijalpur Square, A.B Road and Renualt Indore west at Sukhdev Nagar Airport Road. With the inauguration of the two new dealerships , the company presently has a total of 27 outlets in Madhya Pradhesh.



The state-of-the-art 3S dealership, Renault Indore East is located at 283, Bijalpur, Square, A.B Road and comes with a fully integrated workshop facility, which spreads across an area of 14,300 sq.ft. The showroom has got an area of 4500 sq ft and it can hold display cars. As for the workshop, it is spread across an area of 9800 sq ft and is equipped with 8 mechanical bays and 12 Bodyshop bays having a wife range of accessories and modern equipment to offer top of the line service to customers. Comparatively, the Renault Indore west located at 9-10, Sukhdev Nagar, Airport Road, is spread across an area of 1,100 sq ft.

With the inauguration of the two new dealerships, the company has presently total 27 outlets in Madhya Pradesh itself. The Pan-India network strength of Renault becomes more than 500 sales and 530+ service touchpoints, which include 250+ workshop on Wheels and WoWlife locations across the nation.

Presently, Renault's lineup includes three vehicles-Kwid, Triber and Kiger. The Renault Kwid is the company's most affordable offering in India and has a starting price of Rs. 4.49 lakh(ex-showroom). It is available with an 800 cc and a 1.0 litre engine, with the latter being offered in both manual and automatic transmission. In fact, the Kwid achieved a sales milestone of 4 lakh units not too long ago. The Triber MPV and Kiger compact SUV has been awarded 4 stars in the Global NCAP safety testing.