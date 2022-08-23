Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 LC Officially Teased : Launch Expected Later this year

In India, Royal Enfield recently released the teaser of its upcoming Himalayan 450 LC on its official social media handles. This 450cc bike very soon will have its debut.



While the design language of the Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 LC is rather different when compared to the present Himalayan, it still retains slightly old school aesthetics. Prominently in its teaser, the ADV can be seen flaunting its new LED headlight (a first for Enfield) in the same circular retro manner.

Apart from that, we find the turn indicators of this bike teased look slightly bigger as opposed to the present Himalayan and could also be LED units.

Powering the Himalayan 450 LC would be 450cc, liquid-cooled, single-cylinder engine, again a first for Royal Enfield. With regards to performance, we expect the ADV to produce power as well as torque figures similar to its primary rival, the KTM 390 Adventure which has an engine which makes 43.5PS and 37Nm.

Another first for the Enfield is the double cradle frame with a bolt-on subframe, that the Himalayan 450 LC flaunts. It also features a USD fork as well as swingarm-mounted monshock suspension setup, a departure from the present Himalayan's telescopic fork and link-type rear suspension.

With regards to braking, the new ADV would receive discs at both ends having dual channel ABS as standard. The bike rolls on the same 21-17-inch wire-spoke wheel setup.

Initially it was expected that Himalayan 450 would arrive sometime in the month of July 2023, the ADV is likely to unveiled at the EICMA and it could be launched much sooner than expected in the month of November at the Rider Mania 2022. The bike likely to have price tag nearing to Rs.2.80 lakh(ex-showroom) and it would go against the likes of KTM 390 adventure and the upcoming Hero XPulse 400.

