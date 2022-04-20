Royal Enfield's Meteor 350 now Available in 3 new shades

Royal Enfield has taken the decision to spruce this summer, by enabling the riders cruise in new colors, thus the company is offering the Meteor 350 in 3 new shades. With the new additional colors, presently would be offering the vehicle in 10 colors in total.

When it comes to entry level variant, Fireball, it offers in two new shades, both blue and green, while the top-of-the-line supernova presently now is offered in Red.

In 2020, in the month of November, the Meteor 350 was launched, this is the first additional update for the cruiser range. In matt finish green, the fuel tank is complemented with side panel stickers and alloy wheel rims in the same deep shade. The gloss blue color, on the other hand, stands out with contrasting yellow badging on the tank, the side panels and on the alloy wheel rims.

With the new vibrant red color, the Supernova continues to stick to its dual tone design having thick black borders on the lower part of the fuel tank and the side panels.

With the addition of three new colors, Royal Enfield is not charging a premium on them as they are priced at the entry level range. The Fireball Red and blue colors are priced at Rs. 2.31 lakh and the supernova Red is presently available at Rs. 2.49 lakh, on road Delhi. Even through, the mid-level sTellar range has not received any new updates. It starts from Rs. 2.38 lakh, on road Delhi.

The 2022 Meteor does not receive any mechanical updates and continues to be powered by a 349cc single cyclinder 4 stroke with 20.2bhp at 6100rpm and 27Nm at 4000 rpm. It is mated to a 5-speed gearbox and the fuel tank capacity is around 15 litres.

While speaking about the introduction of new paint schemes, B Govindrajan, Executive Director, Royal Enfield, stated, "The launch of Meteor 350 has marked a significant milestone in our journey. The introduction of an all-new cruiser motorcycle of an all-new, ground up engine platform an important transition for the brand.

Over the previous 2 years, the Meteor 350 has set new benchmarks in the entry level cruiser segment in India and it has been made rapid inroads into the global markets as well, while picking up awards as well as accolades along the way. The addition of new exciting colourways on the Meteor 350, make it a more compelling choice for our customer across the world.