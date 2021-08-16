Simple One Electric Bike Launched: Pre-order for Rs.1947

Simple one Electric scooter, was launched on 15th August in India for Rs. 1.1 lakh(Ex-showroom). The Simple Energy, is a Bengaluru-based company, it has ventured into electric mobility, bandwagon in India.



The company, Simple One has shared numerous details relating to its electric scooter, which includes the powertrain Spec, range as well as top speed. The above bike would be made at Simple Energy's Tamil Nadu plant. it has got an annual capacity of nearing to one million units.

Simple one would be available in 13 states, which include Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradhesh, Kerala, Maharastra, Delhi, Madhya Pradhesh, Goa, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Punjab and Gujarat, in the 1st phase. The company has begun accepting orders for the Simple One by taking token amount of Rs. 1947.

When it comes to Simple One Electric scooter, it has got an aggressive design tent. The sleek LED pilot Lamps, LED indicators lend to the scooter a modern appeal, which is further enhanced by the creases, winglets on the front apron, ridges, LED triangular headlamp. The Minimalist as well as the side panels, raised tail section, LED tail lights, does make the Simple one appear very different when compared to many of its rivals. Simple one consist 30 litres of under-seat storage area.

Simple one receives a 7 inch touchscreen instrument cluster that offers all the essential information like speed, range, trip meter, battery charge level and more. The scooter has also got an embedded 4G sim to provide a raft of connected features such as geo-fencing, SOS message, telemetrics, charger location, service alert etc on the rider's smartphone using an app. This cluster does have customizable graphics, in-built navigation system, tyre pressure monitoring system, smartphone connectivity for features like telephony, music and more.

Simple one is powered by a 4.8 kWh lithium-ion battery, a part of which is removable for added convenience. This battery powers a 6 bhp electric motor to develop 72 NM of peak torque. The scooter has four riding modes-Eco, Ride, Dash and Sonic. The Eco modes provides a riding range of nearing to 240km/charge at a top speed of 45km/h to 50km/h. This is according to the company, it is longest range provided by any electric scooter in the world. With regards to performance, the one can sprint from zero to 40km/h in 2.5 seconds and reach a top speed of 105 km/h

Besides offering a portable charger, we find Simple Energy would also set up more than 300 fast charging stations in the nation. Referred as Simple Loop, the above fast charger would be able to replenish the electric battery range nearing to 2.5 km in a minute. In other words, the scooter would offer a wide range nearing 75 km with mere 30 minutes of fast charging.

With regards to suspension duties on the electric scooter, they are tended to by telescopic forks having symmetrically mounted progressive mono-shock, while the braking duties are tended to by 20mm front as well as 190 mm rear disc brakes. The electric scooter rides on 12 inch wheels.







