Suryakumar Yadav Purchases Brand New Nissan Jonga

Suryakumar Yadav (Team India and Mumbai Indians Batsman) is an car enthusiasts. Similar like, Indian skipper MS Dhoni, Suryakumar also has good collection of cars in his garage, the latest addition is Nisan Jonga, this vehicle is iconic, hence it was previously used by the Indian Army as well.



On Sunday, Suryakumar Yadav, has purchased a brand-new Nissan Jonga, this car has got roots in the Indian Army, it is stated, that the above SUV was earlier used in Indian army, but nowadays it has been discontinued.

Apart from its roots within the Indian Army, another interesting fact about this new car Jonga is that, its name is no ordinary name. in fact, its an acronym, it stands for Jabalpur Ordinance and Gun-carriage Assembly.

The Army used Jonga for 4 major purposes, it acted as a personal carrier for generals, while it was also used as an ambulance, a patrolling vehicle and for carrying guns. They are extensively used by the Army during the year 1960's however, Mahindra Jeep later replaced the Jonga.







