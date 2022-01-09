Tata Cars: Know New Year Offers, Benefits and Discounts

Tata Motors is providing varied attractive discounts as well as benefits for this new year on varied models present in its range. This includes models such as Tigor, Tiago, Nexon, Altroz, Harrier and Safari.



This month, maximum benefits up to Rs. 85,000 are offered. The offers include cash discounts, exchange bonuses as well as corporate discounts. All offers as well as discounts are valid on purchases during 1st January to 31st January 2022. Below you can model wise details.

Tata Tiago



Tata Tiago, the brand's entry-level model Tiago is provided with maximum benefits nearing to Rs. 30,000. For the year, 2021 the company is providing Rs.25,000 and 5,000 worth cash as well as corporate discount respectively.

However, for the year 2022MY receives RS 20,000 and 5,000 worth of benefits from the brand.

The Tata Tiago presently retails between Rs. 4.99 lakh and Rs. 7.12 lakh, Ex-showroom(india). The hatchback is presently available in a single 1.2 litre petrol engine option, paired to either 5 speed manual or an AMT transmission.

Tata Tigor

The Tigor Compact sedan is presently offered having total benefits nearing to Rs. 35,000, 2021 MY gets around Rs. 25,000 cash discount and exchange bonus together along with Rs. 10,000 corporate discount. While the Tigor 2022 MY gets a Rs.20,000 cash discount and exchange bonus along with same corporate discount.

The Tigor is offered with the same engine as well as transmission options as the Tiago and it retails between Rs. 5.67 lakh and Rs.7.84 lakh, ex-showroom (india).

Tata Altroz

The premium hatchback offering from the brand is presently offered with a corporate discount nearing to Rs, 10,000 and for Rs7,500 for the diesel and for the naturally-aspirated petrol engine, respectively. And there is no offers for the powerful turbo-petrol variants of the premium hatchback.

The Altroz rivals the Hyundai i20 Maruti Suzuki Baleno, the Honda Jazz with prices ranging between Rs 5.89 lakh and Rs 9.64 lakh, ex-showroom (India).

Tata Nexon

The Nexon Compact SUV is presently the brand's best seller. The diesel variants of the Nexan are offered having exchange bonus nearing to Rs. 15000. Additionally, the company is providing the corporate discount worth Rs. 5,000 and also Rs. 10,000 for petrol as well as diesel variants respectively.

The prices for the Nexon was increased recently and now retail between Rs. 7.29 lakh and Rs13.34 lakh, ex-showroom (India).



Tata Harrier

The Tata Harrier is presently offered with maximum benefits nearing to Rs.85,000, The 2021 MY of the SUV is provided with cash benefits nearing to Rs 60,000, while the 2022 MY gets Rs.40,000 discounts. Additionally, for all models of the Harrier, corporate bonue nearing to Rs,25,000 is provided.

Presently, the Harrier model now retails between Rs. 14.39 lakh and Rs, 21.19 lakh for the special edition models of the SUV.

Tata Safari

The Tata Safari is provided with benefits nearing to Rs. 60,000. For the 2021MY, buyers can receive an exchange bonus as well as cash discount nearing to Rs. 60,000. While the 2022MY of the SUV gets an exchange discount of Rs.40,000.

The Safari retails between Rs. 14.99 lakh and Rs.23.01 lakh for the special adventure edition of the SUV. All the vehicle priced mentioned above are ex-showroom (India).

Thoughts about Tata Cars New year offers & Discounts

The TATA motors have recently made announcement about price hike across varied range of cars sold in India. With the increasing fuel as well as car prices, the latest offers announced by the Tata motors would help the car enthusiasts with their new car purchase decision this month.