TATA Harrier now in Two New colors, Royal Blue & Tropical Mist

Tata has recently introduced two new colors for the Harrier and they are Royal Blue and Tropical Mist. These paint options were already offered for Safari.



Presently Harrier is now offered in 7 color choices such as Royal Blue, Tropical Mist, Grassland Beige, Oberon Black, Daytona Grey, Orcus White and Calypso Red. The Grassland Beige color is exclusive to the Kaziranga Edition and the Oberon Black is the Dark edition.

No changes have been made to the Harrier's features or powertrains. It is offered with features such as HD Projector headlamps, panoramic sunroof, ventilated front seats, powered driver's seat, an 8.8 inch touchscreen infotainment system and wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay and 9 speaker JBL sound system. For Safety, upto 6 airbags, traction control, hill hold/descent control, ESP and also rear parking camera.

The Harrier is priced between Rs. 14.65 lakh and Rs.21.95 lakh.