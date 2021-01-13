Tata Motors Global wholesales rises 1% at 2,78,915 in Q3FY21

Tata Motors on Tuesday reported a 1 per cent rise in global wholesales, including Jaguar Land Rover, at 2 78,915 units in the third quarter of the financial year 2020-21 (Q3FY21) as compared to Q3FY20. The auto major had sold 2,76,127 units in the October-December period of 2019-20.

Global wholesales of all Tata Motors' commercial vehicles and Tata Daewoo range in Q3FY21 were at 90,365 units, lower by 4 per cent from 94,034 units reported in Q3FY20. Global wholesales of all passenger vehicles in Q3FY21 were at 1,88,550 units, higher by 4 per cent from 1,82,093 units reported in compared to Q3FY20.

Global wholesales for Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) were 1,19,658 vehicles (JLR number for Q3FY21 includes CJLR (It is a JV between JLR and Chery Automobiles and is an unconsolidated subsidiary for JLR) volumes of 17,078 units). Jaguar wholesales for the quarter were 22,466 vehicles, while Land Rover wholesales for the quarter were 97,192 vehicles.