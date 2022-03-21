Tata Motors Launches Altroz Automatic in India Today: know what price it commands

Finally, the Tata Altoz automatic has been launched in India today. The home-grown automaker has confirmed that, on 21st March, that is today, they would be announcing the Altroz DCA price in India, thus making this upcoming automatic car, amongst the most anticipated vehicle in the nation, this year.



The bookings have been opened for this car, and the token amount is only Rs. 21,000 and the car would be available in 4 trims namely XT, XZ, XZ+ and dark editions. There would be not much changes apart from getting a bigger touchscreen. And of course, new color option is available for the entireTata Altroz range with the launch of the AT hatchback.

Tata Motors is much likely to get DCT with turbocharged petrol engine, as it would be expensive mix. Instead, TATA Altroz DCA would be based on the litre naturally aspirated petrol engine which would generate a maximum output of 85 bhp along with a peak torque of 113 Nm.

Expected Altroz DCA Price in India (Expected)

The standards Tata Altroz XT having petrol engine would cost about Rs. 7.53 lakh, the DCT transmission would cost an extra one lakh minimum. Tata Altroz DCA's price in India ranges between ₹8.1 lakh and ₹9.9 lakh.