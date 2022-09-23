Tata Motors Launches its New Camo Edition of Punch

This Thursday, Tata motors has launched, the new Camo edition of its one of the very successful model-Punch.



In mere 10 months, it clocked the fastest first 100k, this model has already witnessed sales nearing to 12,006 units in the month of August, this year.

The above vehicle is the smallest SUV, its start price is about 6.85 lakh, ex-showroom. It is has been offered in numerous variants and it has received cosmetic updates both inside and outside.

The Camo edition is 2nd special edition, when it comes to Tata punch, the first edition was Kaziranga edition.

Tata Punch camo Edition Variant Wise

Variant MT Price (EX-showroom AMT Price (Ex-showroom Punch Camo Adventure Rs. 6.85 lakh Rs. 7.45 lakh Punch Camo Adventure Rhythm Rs. 7.20 lakh Rs. 7.80 lakh Punch Camo Accomplished Rs. 7.65 lakh Rs. 8.25 lakh Punch Camo Accomplished Dazzle Rs. 8.03 lakh Rs. 8.63 lakh

From the above table, the Tata Punch Edition has been offered both in Adventure and Accomplished trim levels, spread across multiple variants. Prices of the same range from Rs. 6.85 lakh to Rs.8.63 lakh, ex-showroom. The Camo Edition makes a comeback with the Tata Punch as it was initially introduced with the Harrier back in the month of November 2020. However, it was later discontinued.



With regards to styling, the Tata Punch Camo edition has got a new Foliage Green colour scheme having dual-tone roof options. Its interiors sport a very unique military green color and camouflaged seat upholstery. This micro-SUV wears camo badging on the fenders. Apart from these minor add-ons and cosmetic updates, the Punch remains unchanged.

The above vehicle is powered by the 1.2 litre naturally aspirated petrol engine which churns out 84 bhp and 113 Nm of peak torque. It comes mated to a 5-speed MT and an AMT. speaking on the launch, Rajan Amba, Vice President, Sales, Marketing and Customer care, Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles LTd stated, in line with our brand promise to keep our portfolio new forever, we are very much happy to introduce the CAMO Edition to the Punch line-up.

He additionally stated, that, this above new entrant will definitely help in increasing the Tata Punch Sales and it would help in carrying forward the growth momentum as well. This vehicle has been appreciated especially for its stunning design, both engaging and versatile performance. This vehicle is absolutely safe and its interiors are spacious. Punch is definitely vital part of our product portfolio and it has contributed to 24% of the total PV sales. Furthering the festive fervour and riding the #1 SUV maker rank, the new Camo edition would help in enhance the marketing sentiments as well as by captivating the consumer mindsets with its brand-new avatar.