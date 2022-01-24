Tata Motors to ramp up production

New Delhi: Tata Motors expects its growth momentum to continue this year as well as anticipates supply side issues to improve, helping it roll out more units to cater to the enhanced demand, as per a top company official.

The Mumbai-based automaker, which sells models like Punch, Nexon and Harrier, saw its total passenger vehicle dispatches to dealerships rise by 44 per cent to 99,002 units in third quarter (October-December 2021) as compared with 68,806 units in the same period of the previous year. Last month, it reported a 50 per cent jump in total passenger vehicle sales to 35,299 units as compared with 23,545 units in December 2020.

"We believe so, because every model in our portfolio, we have now seven products and each model has contributed to this growth," Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Managing Director Shailesh Chandra told PTI in an interaction. He was replying to a query if the company is confident about sustaining its growth momentum in 2022 as well after ending the last year on a high.

"There have been supply side issues which have not allowed us to fully unleash the demand potential that we have for our range of cars. And therefore, I'm confident that we would continue to grow as well (when) the supply side situation improves," Chandra noted.

He said the company is coming with more options in the mass segment in order to expand its customer base. The company's debut in the entry-level SUV segment with Punch last year is one fine example of bringing in models in growing segments.