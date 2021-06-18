Tesla reduces energy capacity of battery pack in new Model S

San Francisco: Elon Musk-owned Tesla has confirmed that it has reduced the energy capacity of the new battery pack in the new Model S.

Still, it has increased range over the previous model. It's all about the efficiency, Electrek reported on Thursday.

Earlier, the website reported that, for the new Model S, Tesla has developed a brand new powertrain under its Palladium program.

During the launch event last week, Tesla did talk about its new electric motor, but it didn't get into any detail about the new battery pack.

For example, Tesla confirmed in the new owners manual that the battery pack received a voltage bump to 450 volts.

Earlier this week, the EPA released its official rating for the new Model S Long Range and the website noted that it received a bigger efficiency increase than the range increase, which should mean that the battery pack is smaller in terms of energy capacity.

The new Model S Long Range gets 407 miles of EPA estimated range.