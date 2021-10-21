The Facelift Creta will soon have Global Debut in Indonesia and for India, Next Year

Hyundai would take the wraps of its much awaited Creta facelift next month. This updated SUV would be offered for sale in Indonesia first , as the brand's 1st locally built SUV.



The 1st teaser released by the Hyundai offers us glimpses as to what to expect from the refreshed Creta.

• This facelift vehicle would receive 2 seating options

• It would look like Tucson and Santa Cruz from the front

• India launch to take place somewhere next year

Hyundai Creta Facelift

The refreshed Creta has been spotted testing numerous times in nations such as Indonesia and Korea and the when you watch the teaser it confirms that the model would receive all new front design, thus bringing it more line with varied new models such as latest-gen Tucson and recently revealed Santa Cruz pickup sold overseas.

As part of the mid-cycle update, we find the new Creta would receive more rectangular headlamps, which are positioned a tad lower than earlier. The new grille design, which Hyundai calls as Parametril grille takes centrestage and it tends to blend seamlessly with the front fascia as well as bumper. The teaser does not confirm as to whether the new Creta would receive Tucson's half mirror type LED Daytime Running Lamps, which are only visible when switched on and it appear as an extension of the grille other. When it comes to styling at the rear, it is expected to look similar to mildly updated version revealed in Russia, recently and we tend to expect few interior upgrades too and more features on the facelift.

Additionally the sources have also revealed that the Creta facelift in Indonesia would come with passive safety tech such as ADA atleast on the higher variants.

Engine details for Indonesia

The Creta facelift model expected to be launched in Indonesia first, the company Hyundai would introduce it with a 1.5 litre petrol engine only and diesel vehicle would not introduced

India Launch Timeline

The current-gen Creta initially debuted in the year 201 as the ix25 in China, with the Indiaspec SUV debuting at the 2020 Auto Expo last February, making the SUV a little over a year for our market. The refreshed car would go on sale in Indonesia first and then India launch is still some time away and it can be expected only in the latter half of the next year.

The updated Creta for India would most likely look very similar, as the one which will be revealed in Indonesia soon, but we would expect the India-spec SUV to get more features and even include passive tech like ADAS.