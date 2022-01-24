Tork Kratos e-bike launch planned on Republic day of India: Get to know, special offer

Tork Motors would be finally introducing its electric bike on the Republic Day of India, after 6 years, it has made its 1st announcement. The T6x was launched at the time, making claims of a peak speed of 100 kph and a range of 100 kilometers. It is now known as Kratos, and the numbers associated with it are expected to grow much larger.

The company would require to deal with numerous delays as well as financial troubles along the road, for the time being, they appear to overcome all these. It is fortunate, therefore, that's Kratos electric engine as well as battery pack would be produced in India. The Motor is an issue is an axial flux motor having record breaking 96% efficiency.

The company has set a target price of about Rs. 1.25 lakh back in the year, 2016. But a lot has been changed since then. The input prices have been rising considerably, yet strong govt subsidies for the electric vehicle have also been introduced. So, it would be fascinating to witness as to how much the kratos cost in the end. Following the introduction, Tork claims online booking would open and will start delivery in the month of March.