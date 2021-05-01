Toyota Offers New Decal Options for Yaris

Toyota desires to revive sales of its Yaris model; hence the company has started introducing a wide range of roof as well as body graphics. The body decals are presently available in varied, interesting shades of Amber, burnt red, pearl having similar or a distinctive combination of decal colors on its bonnet as well as the fender. All those customers who are interested can only choose the option, roof decals; they are available in shades such as Amber, stealth, burnt red and grey. The decals offered have different patterns as well as textures, so that it suits the needs of each customers taste.

The vehicle is powered by 1.5-litre four cylinders, it produces nearing to 106bhp at 6,000rpm and 140Nm at 4,200rpm. This engine comes mated with six speed manual or seven step CVT option. The Yaris provides best in class segment, it features seven airbags, vehicle stability control, disc brakes on all wheels and hill-start assist.

Additionally, the convenience feature list also includes automatic headlamps, rain sensing wipes, climate control having a roof mounted rear AC vents, acoustic as well as vibration control glass and electrically-adjustable driver seat.

As per the media reports, they have claimed that Toyota has been planning to discontinue Yaris in India dues to its less amount of sales for this model. Last year, the company has discontinued few of its variants. However, the company has not made any official statement, that it would be discontinuing its Yaris model in India.