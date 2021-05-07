TVS Motor Hikes the Price of TVS APACHE RTR 160 4V Again 

There has been Price hike for the TVS Apache RTR 160 4V, but this time, it is not significant much, hence the buying decision of the customers is not going to be impacted due to price hike. This time, the company has once again raised the price for its 160 cc segment king-Apache RTR 160 4V

Thankfully, the upward price revision is not much substantial this time, hence, in all certainty, it will not affect the buying decision of its customers. To be precise, the entry-level drum brake variant of the motorcycle would be available at the showroom across the India and the price is Rs. 108,565. On the other hand, the range topping disc brake version price is Rs. 1,11,615. The earlier prices for the drum as well as disc brake variants are Rs. 107,315 and Rs.110,365 respectively. Both prices mentioned are ex-showroom, Delhi. One can observe, both variants of the TVS Apache RTR 160 4v has been expensive by Rs.1,250.

Still yet, the company has not made any official announcement about this, but it has silently raised the figures on its official India website. It has noted, the latest price hike has not got any changes to the motorcycle, in other words the bike would remain the same as earlier, both visually as well as mechanically. We find, Powering the TVS Apache RTR 160 4V is a 159.7Cc, oil cooled, single-cylinder engine, which has been paired to a five speed transmission system. The fuel injected engine is considered good for producing respective power as well as torque outputs of 17.6 hp and 14.7Nm.

The prime features of TVS Apache RTR 160 4v include, LED headlamps, fully digital instrument cluster having multiple race-inspired bits such as 0 to 60 lap timer as well as top speed recorder and more. In addition, the 160 4V offers the GTT or Glide through technology, which offers convenience in bumper to bumper traffic. The above bike is the best in its segment and there are multiple videos are proof.