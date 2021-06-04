TVS Records Triple-Digit Growth, More than 1.5 Lakh Units Sold: May 2021 Bike & Scooter Sales

TVS Motor Company has recently announced its sales number for the month of May, 2021. The company has stated that, during the said period, sales were low because of implementation of lockdown in varied states, but when it comes to retail, it has been continuing to be ahead of dispatch.



TVS adds that, it has reduced dealer stocks to support its dealers as well as channel partners and it would produce to maintain adequate inventories for the customer demand.

-For the month of May,2021, the total two wheeler sales of TVS were 1,54,416 units when compared to 56,218 units in the month of May, 2020

- Out of this, bikes sales were nearing to 1,25,188 units in month of May 2021 compared to 26,772 units in the month of May 2020.

-On the other hand, the scooter sales of the company have stood at 19,627 units in the month of May 2021 against 16,120 units in the month of May 2020.

-The overall company's domestic two-wheeler stood at nearing to 52,084 units in the month of May, 2021 when compared to 41,067 units in May 2020.

-Out of this, the two-wheeler exports were nearing to 1,02,332 units in May 2021 compared to 15,151 units in the May 2020.

-Last, but definitely not the least, the company's three-wheeler sales stood at 12,473 units in May 2021 against 2,688 units in May 2020.

We have good news, TVS Motor company is presently gearing up to launch new 2021 Apache RR310 in India. The bike would be slated to be launched in the month of April, but the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic, has compelled the brand to cancel the media ride as well as launch due to safety reasons. As per few anonymous sources, it has been known that, the new 2021 TVS Apache RR310 would receive sportier riding position, adjustable suspension and also it would get new paint schemes.