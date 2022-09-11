TVS releases New Teaser Photo, Hints new color option for TVS Ntorq

Recently TVS has gone ahead and released a small teaser photo, thus hinting that it would offer new color option for TVS Ntorq. The vehicle would be powered by a 125 cc, having two ride modes and practical under-seat storage of 22 litres.



The above news comes fresh on the heels of TVS's latest launch, the Racer's choice RTR 160 and RTR 180 bikes.

The Chennai based Motorcycle has released a small teaser photo, along with an advertisement tag, "Adrenaline gets a new colour". Followed by the Ntorq, badge name. Previously this year, TVS launched a new and more race-oriented XT variant having new color options, connectivity features and an updated instrument cluster. Whether the upcoming new TVS Ntorq would retain updated instrument cluster does remain to be seen.

Apart from the new feature-packed XT variant, there are about 4 more variants of the TVS Ntorq. These include the Base model (available in both disc as well as drum brake variants), Race edition, Supersquad edition and Race XP. Ex showroom prices for the TVS Ntorq in Delhi begins from Rs. 78,506 with the Base Drum model and goes all the way up to Rs. 98,411 with the XT Variant. As for the upcoming TVS Ntorq, the new color is most likely be in some darker shade.

With regards to newly launched TVS RTR 160 and RTR 180 Racer Choice bikes, updates do include an array of internal as well as external modifications. For starters, both the 160 as well as 180 now produce more power. The RTR 160 presently delivers around 15.82 hp @8750 rpm, marginally up from 15.31 hp, but the torque output has been decreased a bit at 13.5 Nm @7000 rom from 13.9 Nm before. On the other hand, the RTR 180 presently produces around 16.78 hp, which is marginally up from 16.56 hp, which is marginally up from 16.56 hp, while torque has remained the same at 15.5 Nm.